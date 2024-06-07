Leadership Rhode Island and Age-Friendly Rhode Island Launch 2024 Senior Fellows Program

Providence, RI – Leadership Rhode Island and Age-Friendly Rhode Island are proud to announce the launch of the 2024 Senior Fellows Program, a unique 8-week summer program designed to empower Rhode Island residents 62 and older to take an active role in shaping the state’s future.

Sponsored by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Age-Friendly Rhode Island, this program is offered at no cost to participants who are interested in civic issues, and committed to improving healthy aging in Rhode Island. The cohort’s second session was held at BCBSRI’s Your Blue Store in Cranston, one of five storefronts across the state. During the session, participants engaged in facilitated roundtable discussions on pressing issues affecting Rhode Island, such as healthcare, transportation, housing, food security, and accessibility. These discussions focused on identifying solutions and strategies to address these challenges and improve the overall well-being of older adults in Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to partner with Leadership Rhode Island and Age-Friendly Rhode Island on such an innovative program.” said Carolyn Belisle, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. “It’s empowering for older adults to actively engage in meaningful opportunities for civic engagement. By providing a platform for older Rhode Islanders to share their experiences, expertise, and ideas, we can work together to create a healthier, more accessible community for all.”

During the program, class members will also broaden their civic engagement by partnering with local organizations to work on initiatives that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on the well-being of older adults in Rhode Island. Partnering organizations include: Age Friendly RI, AARP Rhode Island, Coventry Human Services/Resource & Senior Center, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, PACE Organization of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Department of Health, Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island (SACRI), The Village Common of Rhode Island, and United Way of Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

“We believe that older adults have a wealth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom to share, and we are excited to provide a platform for them to do so,” said Michelle Carr, Executive Director of Leadership Rhode Island. “This program is a key part of our mission to create partnerships, catalyze change, and build a community that supports and empowers aging Rhode Islanders and older adults.”

“We are thrilled to bring together this talented group of individuals to work on addressing some of the most pressing issues facing older adults in Rhode Island,” said James Connell, Executive Director of Age-Friendly Rhode Island. “This program is a testament to our commitment to empowering older adults to take an active role in shaping the state’s future.”

https://leadershipri.org/senior-fellows/