Leading in times of crisis

Michael J. LaBella | TD Bank commercial market president

In this unprecedented time, COVID-19 has disrupted daily life and business operations. Even with the current uncertainty, it is especially important for business leaders to rise to the challenge to help manage their teams and customers. I believe the following principles are crucial to this process:

• Overcommunicate: In times of crisis you can never overcommunicate and should keep employees constantly apprised of the situation, how the company is responding and what is expected from them. Many of us, including myself, have managed and led through the banking crises of the 1990s, 9/11, the Great Recession and now, the current pandemic. Communication has been crucial in all of these circumstances.

• Be visible: Every employee and customer will react differently to stress points, but leaders need to display consistency, focus and visibility across the organization.

• Don’t get complacent or go into a “bunker”: These are times when managers can and should be at their best, when solid leadership will be rewarded with loyalty and quicker recovery. During times like these, leaders truly need to step up and guide their teams forward.

• A learning opportunity: After 9/11, companies learned what to do from a physical plant and technology security standpoint. After the Great Recession, we learned how to shore up the financial-services industry. I believe the COVID-19 pandemic will teach all organizations how to more effectively mobilize a remote workforce and strengthen business-continuity plans. Handled correctly, these events will make our companies stronger in the long run.