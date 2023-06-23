LeBon latest R.I. Democrat seeking 1st Congressional District seat

PROVIDENCE – A former Texas congressional candidate who now resides in Woonsocket is taking another shot at seeking a spot in the U.S. House.

Paul LeBon has recently announced that he is running for Congress, looking to succeed David N. Cicilline in representing Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

LeBon is the latest in a very long line of Democrats seeking the seat. Cicilline has since resigned from Congress after 11 years and now serves as the Rhode Island Foundation’s CEO and president.

LeBon enters the race just before the June 30 filing deadline for candidates to declare for the election. According to a tweet Thursday, LeBon is running on a platform of bringing jobs to the Ocean State. Among his ideas, per his tweet, are creating a microchip plant in the state to support the federal Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, or CHIPS Act. He also suggested a plan to acquire the “dying” Providence Place mall and convert it into a medical center annex for the VA and develop the Port of Galilee into a “world class” seaside commercial port.

LeBon previously ran for Congress in 2022 in the Lone Star State, losing to Republican Michael C. Burgess 75% to 23% to represent Texas’ 26th Congressional district.

LeBon is now the 15th confirmed Democratic candidate in the race. Other confirmed Democratic candidates pursuing Cicilline’s seat are Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves, Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, former secretary of state candidate Stephanie Beaute, former Gina M. Raimondo aide Nick Autiello, former state representative Aaron Regunberg, Sen. Ana B. Quezada, D-Providence, Rep. Marvin J. Abney, D-Newport, Yale Law School Joseph C. Tsai Leadership Program Senior Executive Director Don Carlson, former White House staffer Gabe Amo, former Republican turned Democrat Allan Waters, Michael A. Tillinghast, Walter Berbrick and Rep. Stephen M. Casey, D-Woonsocket.

Rep. Nathan W. Biah, D-Providence, dropped out of the race earlier this month to pursue the open 1st District R.I. Senate seat once held by the late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

