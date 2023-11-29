Legacy High School, a new charter, names Tsiane head of school

CENTRAL FALLS – A new local charter school that will launch next academic year with a focus on training the next generation of educators has hired its inaugural head of school.

Legacy High School announced Wednesday that Mimi Tsiane, who recently has been the Providence-based Rhode Island Nursing Institute Middle College Charter High School’s director of school culture and community, has been named Legacy’s first head of school.

Legacy says Tsiane has more than a decade of experience in educational leadership and community engagement, including her time at the Rhode Island Nursing Institute. Now, Tsiane will lead the state’s first charter high school that will train new educators that are “linguistically, culturally and ethnically representative of the students they teach,” Legacy said.

Tsiane said in a statement that she is “honored and proud” to lead Legacy, which she considers a “one-of-a-kind school” that was founded to create access and equity in education for all students.

- Advertisement -

“The educational landscape continues to evolve and at the helm of these changes are our educators, students, families and our communities,” Tsiane said.

Legacy, founded by the Segue Institute for Learning, is currently recruiting students residing in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and Providence for grades 9-12 for the 2024-25 academic year, and the school will be free to attend. The charter high school’s curriculum, Legacy says, will focus on educational equity and access, integrating educational pedagogy, equity in education and social justice, with opportunities for students in their junior and senior years to gain experience in the field.

Students will also graduate from Legacy as certified teaching assistants, the school says. Prospective students can apply online through the state’s charter enrollment portal through March 14.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.