Legislation allows seniors to reduce property taxes by volunteering

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. General Assembly has approved legislation that would allow property owners aged 60 or older to reduce their property taxes by up to $1,500 annually, in exchange for volunteer work.

The bill has been transmitted to Gov. Daniel J. McKee. It would allow towns to establish plans that would essentially let seniors “earn” tax credits by volunteering.

The bill was supported by the AARP Rhode Island. Municipalities would have to adopt the program for residents to participate.

Newport already has a program that allows its senior residents to shave $500 off their taxes by volunteering with the city.

The state legislation would require the residents to volunteer with the city or town in which they live.

