Leland R. Merrill Joins Centreville Bank as Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Centreville Bank announced that Leland “Lee” Merrill has joined the bank’s leadership team as senior vice president, chief lending officer. He is responsible for overseeing the commercial lending business throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Merrill, whose experience in community and regional banking spans 25 years, comes to Centreville Bank from BankNewport where he served as executive vice president, COO and chief lending officer and most recently executive vice president, head of marine and recreational lending. Prior to that, he was a commercial lender at Citizens Bank.

Merrill serves as a board member for both the Newport County YMCA and the Providence Chamber of Commerce. He resides in Jamestown, RI.