LendEdu: Brown University to make $2.5M off of declined applications

PROVIDENCE – Brown University is projected to make around $2.5 million in revenue off of declined applications from prospective students seeking admission to the university for the 2018-19 academic year, according to data from New Jersey-based financial firm LendEdu released Wednesday.

The firm, according to a press release, put together college application data for multiple rankings, including what schools make the most projected revenue from college applications. LendEdu noted 11 colleges and universities within Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., among its list of 500 such schools across the country ranked based on the amount of revenue each school will make on rejected applications.

Brown, which admitted 2,718 students for the 2018-19 academic year out of 35,437 total applicants – with each application costing $75 – is the highest-ranked local university on LendEdu’s list at No. 23. Brown is also the only local school projected to bring in more than $1 million in revenue from declined applications for that year.

The University of Rhode Island is the highest-ranked local public university on the list. It is projected to bring in $451,945 in revenue from declined applications, ranking the school No. 137 on the list.

- Advertisement -

Other ranked local schools on LendEdu’s list, and their projected revenues from declined applications are:

Providence College – No. 161 with projected revenue at $378,820

– No. 161 with projected revenue at $378,820 Rhode Island School of Design – No. 257 with projected revenue at $178,740

– No. 257 with projected revenue at $178,740 Stonehill College – No. 323 with projected revenue at $120,660

– No. 323 with projected revenue at $120,660 University of Massachusetts Dartmouth – No. 326 with projected revenue at $117,180

– No. 326 with projected revenue at $117,180 Bryant University – No. 385 with projected revenue at $88,000

– No. 385 with projected revenue at $88,000 Roger Williams University – No. 450 with projected revenue at $69,960

– No. 450 with projected revenue at $69,960 Wheaton College – No. 463 with projected revenue at $66,480

– No. 463 with projected revenue at $66,480 Salve Regina University – No. 495 with projected revenue at $56,250

– No. 495 with projected revenue at $56,250 Rhode Island College – No. 498 with projected revenue at $55,850

The University of California Los Angeles was ranked the top school on LendEdu’s list, with the school projected to bring in $6.8 million in revenue from rejected applications.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.