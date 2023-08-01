Leonard named Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic executive director

PROVIDENCE – Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic has a new leader.

Morgan Leonard, the medical clinic’s director of clinic operations, has been elevated to executive director, the nonprofit organization announced on July 26. The free clinic, founded in 2008, caters to more than 4,000 community members who lack health insurance.

“As we celebrate Morgan Leonard’s promotion to executive director, we also celebrate the unwavering spirit of our clinic in transforming lives through accessible healthcare,” Dr. Annie De Groot, one of the founders of the clinic and former volunteer medical director and executive director of Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, said in a statement. “Morgan’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and compassionate approach make her the ideal person to drive our mission forward and address the evolving healthcare needs of our community.”

In her time with Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, Leonard played a pivotal role in implementing innovative strategies to optimize the clinic’s resources and serve Rhode Island residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her guidance, Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic witnessed an increase in the number of uninsured individuals served, improved staff morale and streamlined administrative processes, according to a news release.

- Advertisement -

“I am truly honored and excited to lead Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic as the executive director,” Leonard said in a statement. “CEHC has played a pivotal role in transforming lives and fostering healthier communities. I am eager to work with our dedicated team and partners to further advance our mission and ensure that high-quality healthcare remains accessible to all.”