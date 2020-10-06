Leslie K. Brow, M.A., of Portsmouth has been appointed Executive Vice President of Sargent Rehabilitation Center, Warwick R.I.

Leslie K. Brow, M.A. of Portsmouth has been appointed Executive Vice President of The Sargent Rehabilitation Center, Warwick R.I. Leslie has served as the Executive Director of Educational Programs for the Center. Leslie will continue to advocate for students with special needs by overseeing Sargent Rehabilitation Centers’ educational programs for school-aged children with neurological, behavioral, and learning disabilities including the Center’s new post-secondary transition program for youth ages 18-22 participating in work trial and College and University placement experiences. Leslie is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership through Johnson and Wales University.

