Less than 50 Rhode Island Energy customers still without power; state gets snow-removal help

PROVIDENCE – Less than 50 Rhode Island Energy customers remain without power three days after an historic snowstorm dumped record amounts of snow in parts of the state. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 36 customers across the state still remained in the dark. Rhode Island Energy previously said it expected power to be restored statewide

On Wednesday, it said power had been restored to 99% of affected customers.

During the storm’s peak on Feb. 23, 50,000 were in the dark. The storm’s hurricane-force winds hampered the company’s early restoration efforts,

In its press release Wednesday, Rhode Island Energy said more than 400 crews and 1,400 personnel were deployed during the storm. Additional crews were brought in from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

More than 30 inches of snow covered parts of the state Feb. 23, including a record 37.9 inches that was recorded at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. That was the highest amount seen since the Blizzard of '78.'

Gov. Daniel J. McKee deployed the R.I. National Guard Wednesday to assist in Providence’s snow removal.

The National Guard told WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Thursday that members will be deployed to Pawtucket and Central Falls to help clear streets and assist residents.

The Hartford Courant reported Wednesday the Conn. Department of Transportation sent 80 pieces of equipment, including trucks and snowblowers, and 125 trained drivers and mechanics to Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Plow trucks from Vermont and Pennsylvania also arrived in Rhode Island, according to WPRI.

Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said during a news conference that day.