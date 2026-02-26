Less than 50 Rhode Island Energy customers still without power; state gets snow-removal help

By
-
JESUS TORRES shovels out his Cranston driveway after a winter storm dumped about 3 feet of snow across the region. /ASSOCIATED PRESS/CHARLES KRUPA

PROVIDENCE – Less than 50 Rhode Island Energy customers remain without power three days after an historic snowstorm dumped record amounts of snow in parts of the state.  As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 36 customers across the state still remained in the dark.  Rhode Island Energy previously said it expected power to be restored statewide

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display