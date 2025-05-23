Lesson learned in testifying against bottle bill

By
-
Karl Wadensten

I’ve run a factory. I’ve weathered tariffs. I’ve navigated a pandemic, served on R.I. Commerce Corp. and watched millions of dollars invested in the state, trained welders, hired engineers, paid overtime, and lost sleep over supply chains that span the globe and a pothole that never seems to get filled on Route 1. But until

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Collaboration drives significant energy and non-energy benefits with Rhode Island Energy

With four major hospital campuses, multiple offsite facilities (ambulatory care, MRI buildings, offices) and buildings…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR