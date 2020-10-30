Leyden Vineyards provides fruit wines to help you unwind

FRUITS OF LABOR: About a decade ago, John and Maureen Leyden, owners of Leyden Vineyards and Winery LLC in West Greenwich, began planting seeds for strawberries, blueberries and grapevines on their Christmas tree farm property and in 2011 began making and selling fruit-essence wines. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Harvested grapes along Rhode Island’s coastline may not bolster varieties such as nebbiolo from Piemonte, Italy; mourvédre from Provence, France; or the more than 60 varieties of grapes that are planted throughout Napa Valley that are used to make California’s best-selling wines, but the Leyden family in West Greenwich thinks they’re just as good. For…

