Lezette named news director at WJAR

PROVIDENCE -

Doug Lezette, who has been with WJAR-TV NBC 10 since 2011, has been named the station’s news director.

Lezette replaces Scott Issacs, who left WJAR-TV to become the news director at WFXT-TV FOX 25 in Boston.

"I'm proud to lead the WJAR team at such a critical time for the people who depend on us,” Lezette said in a statement on the station’s website. “Who hasn't been affected by the Washington Bridge, or known someone who can't find an affordable place to live, or been reminded these past two months that severe weather can put our families and homes at risk?"

Lezette was the assistant news director for WJAR-TV. He was the news director at WSHM-TV CBS 3 in Springfield, Mass., from June 2005 to January 2011. He began his television news career in July 1987 at WMGC-TV ABC 34 in Binghampton, N.Y.

"Sometimes the best person for the job is working right in the building,” Vice President and General Manager Vic Vetters said in a statement on the station’s website. “Our news mission will be in good hands as Doug and the team continue to grow the Turn to 10 brand that has been a part of people's lives for 75 years."