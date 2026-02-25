LGBTQ+ organizations to receive $87K in grants from Rhode Island Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofit organizations serving LGBTQ+ residents across Rhode Island will receive a combined $87,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Equity Action Fund, the foundation announced.

The funding will support programs focused on civil rights advocacy, housing assistance, health care access and youth services. The Equity Action Fund is guided by a volunteer advisory committee made up of leaders from LGBTQ+ communities. The foundation says it has provided similar uninterrupted support for more than two decades.

Thundermist Health Center will use its grant to expand a statewide effort aimed at improving LGBTQ+ health equity through public education, policy work and community engagement. The initiative includes training for employers, health providers and housing agencies on culturally competent practices.

Additional recipients include the East Providence Public Library, which plans to offer free programs for teens and adults combining education and arts; Woonsocket Pride, which will provide emergency financial aid to LGBTQ+ residents; and Pride in Aging RI, which will expand social and support programs for older LGBTQ+ adults.

Other organizations receiving grants include Black and Pink Providence, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, Haus of Codec, Newport Community School, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Project Weber/RENEW, Sojourner House, Wanderground Lesbian Archive Library, Woonasquatucket Valley Community Build, and Youth Pride Inc.

Since its creation, the Equity Action Fund has distributed more than $1.4 million to organizations serving LGBTQ+ Rhode Islanders. The foundation says it has awarded an additional $2.3 million since 2017 for housing, health services and other initiatives, and has published a multiyear research project documenting the experiences of LGBTQ+ residents in the state.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.