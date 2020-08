Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Providence Public Library was founded 145 years ago during a period that is now referred to as the Long Depression. Starting with the Panic of 1873, the resulting economic stagnation lasted for over two decades. Yet, it was during that difficult time that America saw great technological innovation. In fact, the internal combustion engine was…