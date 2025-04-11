Library workforce training a vital community lifeline

By
-
BEATING A PATH: Providence Public Library Executive Director Jack Martin says foot traffic at the community hub is way up since a $28.5 million renovation was completed in 2020.  PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
A $28.5 million modernization of the Providence Public Library has, by all accounts, been a success, despite being completed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We actually flourished” during the pandemic, with thousands of people remotely tapping into a wide variety of workforce training programs, Executive Director Jack Martin said in this week’s cover

