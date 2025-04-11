Library workforce training a vital community lifeline

A $28.5 million modernization of the Providence Public Library has, by all accounts, been a success, despite being completed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We actually flourished” during the pandemic, with thousands of people remotely tapping into a wide variety of workforce training programs, Executive Director Jack Martin said in this week’s cover story. Foot traffic at the nonprofit library is up a remarkable 400% compared with before the library expansion that was announced in 2018. “Our usage is skyrocketing,” Martin said, beyond what was expected when fundraising began for the project. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the library. There will be a celebration, though perhaps more muted than deserved due to looming federal funding cuts. The library doesn’t rely heavily on direct federal funding but other groups and agencies it relies on do. PPL has a big enough endowment – approximately $30 million – to weather short-term budget challenges but permanent cuts will affect its programming. The state already pulled funding for an advanced Excel program because it was tied to evaporated pandemic relief aid. The library is covering the shortfall but is hoping the state resumes the funding next year. “All of our classes – for both adults and teens – have waiting lists,” said library spokesperson Tonia Mason. With federal funding in jeopardy for job training across the state, the library’s free programs are an increasingly vital lifeline for thousands of workers that the capital city can’t afford to lose.