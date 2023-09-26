License revoked for inspector who OK’d Harborside Inn’s fire suppression system

NEW SHOREHAM – The inspector who signed off on Harborside Inn’s fire suppression system has had his license revoked by the state, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported on Tuesday.

Peter Freund, owner of Emergency Services of New England LLC, told investigators that the system at the historic hotel contained two components that weren’t supposed to be used together, WPRI reported. The manufacturer warned that the incompatible parts could cause the entire system to fail.

“Freund stated that he had verbally advised the building owner that the two components were not listed for use together but that, when the building owner did not want to pay for a new control head, Freund tagged the system as compliant regardless,” investigators wrote in their probe of the devastating fire on Aug. 19.

While acknowledging he tagged the Harborside Inn’s fire suppression system as compliant repeatedly over the years, Freund also admitted to doing so for two other nearby businesses he was tasked with inspecting – Club Soda and Mohegan Café, according to the report.

“The fact that Freund allowed this condition to continue may represent gross malpractice and/or incompetency,” the report continues.

Investigators also found the R.I. Office of the State Fire Marshal, which revoked Freund’s license, does not have a record on file for inspections of the Harborside Inn. The state took over inspections for New Shoreham in 2019 when the town’s inspector was relieved of those duties.

“The COVID-19 pandemic followed, which slowed and, in some cases, halted many inspections,” R.I. Executive Office of Commerce spokesman Matthew Touchette told WPRI. “Since then, the OSFM has been working to conduct all inspections on Block Island.”

Investigators also said the restaurant manager at the Harborside Inn claimed the kitchen hood was cleaned at the start and close of each season. However, the last recorded cleaning of the kitchen hood dated back to May 2022, which violates Rhode Island’s fire code.

The report states it also “does not appear that routine cleaning [was] conducted on the cooking surfaces.”

“Accumulations of grease and food debris [were] noted throughout the length of the cook line and on every appliance,” the report stated. “Grease drips were visible on sides of appliances and solidified grease was observed on the floor.”

Officials previously told WPRI the fire likely started in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen, and fire crews on the island quickly pulled a second alarm. The second alarm prompted crews on the mainland to respond.



About 50 firefighters from around the state were flown and shipped in to help fight the blaze at the hotel, which is located on Water Street in the Old Harbor Historic District, and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in, the Block Island Chamber of Commerce told The Associated Press.

The roof of the inn caved in around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 19. All guests were evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported. The building also housed the Harbor Grill and the Orchid Lounge, and several small businesses.

The 36-room hotel was deemed a total loss. Demolition began on Sept. 11.