NEWPORT – The R.I. Department of Health has suspended the license of Seth Joslin, owner of Bellevue Massage and Bodyworks, saying he attempted to discourage a woman from reporting an alleged sexual assault by a massage therapist.

According to the notice issued May 31, on April 25 RIDOH learned that Patrick McGirr, a massage therapist at Bellevue, had allegedly groped a patient on April 18. Then on April 19, the patient called Joslin to report the incident, when he discouraged her from telling authorities or anyone else about the incident, citing negative effects it would have on McGirr’s personal relationships and the business.

RIDOH says Joslin did not contact them to report the alleged misconduct.

As a result of the incident, RIDOH has also suspended McGirr’s license on May 16 and he has been charged with second degree sexual assault.

Also, in November 2022, RIDOH investigated complaints of sexual assault committed by an unlicensed massage therapist working at Bellevue while Joslin was running the business. The massage therapist was then criminally charged with sexual assault.

RIDOH says a hearing for both McGirr and Joslin will be scheduled within 90 days of when the suspension notices were filed.

A representative from Bellevue did not immediately respond to PBN’s request for comment.

