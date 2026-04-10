Liebermann awarded for her research work on HPV, breast and cervical cancer prevention

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Erica Liebermann
Erica Liebermann

ERICA LIEBERMANN, an assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island College of Nursing, has received the 2026 Rising Star Research Award from the Eastern Nursing Research Society. Over the past five years, she has established a program of research focused on HPV vaccination, as well as breast and cervical cancer prevention and early detection.

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