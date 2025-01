Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

PROVIDENCE – The capital's nightlife is worth almost $1 billion a year, according to a city-commissioned study released on Tuesday.

The study by Jon Stover & Associates found the city’s nighttime economy, which

refers to the broad range of social, commercial and municipal activity occurring after the standard working hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

generates $990 million to the city’s annual economy.

C

ommissioned by the city’s Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism, the study found the nightlife sector

directly contributes nearly $620 million to Providence’s economy annually, with an additional $367 million in indirect and induced economic activity.

This includes restaurants, theaters and cultural offerings.

This economic activity accounts for 3.3% of the city’s overall economic output, the study found.

"These findings confirm what many of us already knew

– Providence's Life at Night economy is not only a cornerstone of our city's cultural identity, but also a major driver of economic vitality," said Smiley. "We are committed to building on these strengths to ensure our nightlife ecosystem continues to thrive for residents, workers, and visitors."

In total, the nighttime economy also generates approximately $5.9 million in annual general fund tax revenue to the city of Providence, through the meals and beverage tax, as well as approximately $47 million of annual tax revenue for the state, according to the study.

“The Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism’s second 10-year cultural plan emphasizes the importance of promoting Providence as a leading cultural destination. It also recognizes ‘Life at Night’ as a valuable and vibrant sector that deserves celebration,” said Joe Wilson Jr., director of Art, Culture, and Tourism. “This sector plays a vital role in the city’s economic and cultural landscape, supporting many workers whose contributions help make Providence a dynamic and creative community.”

The study found Providence is home to more than 630 nightlife businesses

supporting more than 7,900 jobs directly and 9,900 jobs in total.

Providence, according to the study, has

30% of Rhode Island’s total bars and clubs. The city also

has more nightlife establishments per capita than New York City, a student population share larger than Philadelphia, commercial rents half as expensive as Boston and a population as international as Los Angeles.

