Lifespan and Brown appoint Dr. Linda Brown chair of emergency medicine and physician-in-chief

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. and Brown University have announced that Dr. Linda L. Brown will serve as the chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and physician-in-chief of emergency medicine for Lifespan hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital.

Brown began her new role Nov. 1, and she will also assume the position of president of Brown Emergency Medicine, which is a faculty practice group that is a member of Brown Physicians Inc. She will also hold the Frances Weeden Gibson-Edward A. Iannuccilli, MD, professorship in emergency medicine.

Brown, a professor in emergency medicine and pediatrics, previously served as the vice chair of pediatric emergency medicine for Brown Emergency Medicine and as the director of the Lifespan Medical Simulation Center. Since December 2022, she has been the interim chair of emergency medicine and physician-in-chief.

“I am honored to lead a department dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate and equitable emergency care to the patients in our communities,” Brown said. “I am eager to support and expand the strong tripartite mission of the Department of Emergency Medicine, with a focus on innovation in education and research, diversity and inclusion, community engagement, and improving the well-being of all physicians and providers.”

Throughout her tenure at the university’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan, Brown has received numerous accolades, including the Brian J. Zink, MD, Outstanding Leadership in Emergency Medicine Award, the Brown EM Foundation Award, the Libby Nestor, MD, Outstanding Mentor Award, the Jacek Franaszek Exemplary Educator Award, and the Barnet Fain Quality Award, among others, according to a news release.

Nationally, Brown has been honored with the Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill Award for Teaching Mentorship and the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine Simulation Academy Distinguished Educator Award.

“I am thrilled to have one of our own former trainees take the helm of the Department of Emergency Medicine, which plays such an important role not only in our academic medical center but in the health care of Rhode Islanders,” said John Fernandez, Lifespan CEO and president. “Dr. Brown is widely recognized as a national leader in pediatric emergency medicine and is a highly accomplished researcher on pediatric resuscitation and pediatric disaster triage. She is thoroughly qualified and has earned this well-deserved appointment.”

Brown earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Colby College in 1992 before receiving her medical degree from Pennsylvania State College of Medicine in 1997. She completed her residency in pediatrics, including a year as chief resident, at Hasbro Children’s Hospital/Brown University. After this, she pursued a fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in 2004, during which time she also obtained a Master of Science in clinical epidemiology from the University of Pennsylvania, according to the release.

After working as an attending physician at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine, Brown then returned to Brown University and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in 2007.

“Among Dr. Brown’s many qualities is a deep commitment to medical education and mentoring,” said Dr. Mukesh K. Jain, Brown University senior vice president for health affairs and dean of medicine and biological sciences. “She is an outstanding educator and leader for our medical students and residents.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.