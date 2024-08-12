Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute earns highest rating from Society of Thoracic Surgeons

PROVIDENCE – The Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute has earned a three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its results in isolated mitral valve replacement and repair surgery.

The three-star rating is the highest-quality rating from STS and places Lifespan among the top institutes for mitral valve replacement and repair surgeries in the U.S. and Canada. Also, Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute ranked in the 90th percentile for operative mortality in aortic valve repair, mitral valve repair and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

“Taking care of patients’ cardiovascular disease is a team sport that involves a wide multitude of practitioners working alongside each other collaboratively,” said Dr. Afshin Ehsan, director of minimally invasive cardiac surgery and director of quality at the cardiovascular institute. “At the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute, we have all these pieces of the puzzle performing at a very high level to give patients the excellent care they need, and that translates to the excellent quality results we have had.”

The STS rating is calculated using a combination of quality measures for procedures performed by an STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database participant. There are only three three-star isolated mitral valve replacement and repair surgery programs, one of which is Lifespan’s, and the other two are in Connecticut.

The most recent analysis of data for the surgery includes 130 patients from July 2020 to June 2023.

“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons congratulates STS National Database participants who have received three-star ratings,” said Dr. David M. Shahian, chair of the Task Force on Quality Measurement. “Participation in the database and public reporting demonstrates a commitment to quality improvement in health care delivery and helps provide patients and their families with meaningful information to help them make informed decisions about health care.”

