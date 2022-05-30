Lifespan, Commonwealth Care Alliance announce agreement

PROVIDENCE – Commonwealth Care Alliance members are now able to access health care at Lifespan Corp. facilities, thanks to a new agreement between the two organizations.

Lifespan, the state’s largest health care system with a network of hospitals and primary, specialist and behavioral health care, now accepts CCA’s two Medicare Advantage plans and one dual eligible special needs plan.

The agreement was announced May 25.

“We are excited by this new partnership with Lifespan; not only are we collaborating with a mission-aligned organization and expanding the reach of our care model, together CCA and Lifespan are creating more choices in health care for individuals with significant needs who have traditionally been offered extremely limited options,” said Corey McCarty, CCA’s Rhode Island general manager.

Commonwealth Care Alliance, founded in Massachusetts, expanded into Rhode Island in 2020 and into several other states in 2021, offering health coverage plans for underserved people and those with complicated medical needs, including disabilities, mental illness and chronic conditions.

“At a time when we are collectively focused on addressing disparities in health, making the health care system – including behavioral health services – more accessible and improving the health of our communities, CCA’s holistic approach is what Rhode Island residents need,” said Dr. G. Alan Kurose, Lifespan’s senior vice president of primary care and population health. “CCA has a strong track record for quality, creative programs addressing social determinants of health and focusing on addressing disparities in care.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.