Lifespan Corp.’s lobbying firm taps former House Speaker Mattiello

PROVIDENCE – Nicholas A. Mattiello, who a year ago was one of Rhode Island’s most powerful lawmakers, has been brought on by a lobbying firm hired by Lifespan Corp. as the review process of Lifespan’s proposed merger with Care New England Health System has begun.

Mattiello, the former Cranston Democratic state representative who served as House speaker from 2014 to 2020, before losing a reelection bid to Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, is registered with Providence-based Westminster Consulting Ltd., a lobbying group for which Mark T. Ryan is the principal.

Ryan is a partner with Providence-based law firm Moses Ryan Ltd. – a firm in which Mattiello serves as a principal. Lifespan is paying Westminster Consulting Ltd. $2,000 per month through Dec. 31, according to the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

On Nov. 16, the application for the Lifespan-CNE proposed merger was deemed “complete” by the R.I. Attorney General’s Office and the R.I. Department of Health. The 120-day review process, which will be overseen by RIDOH and the attorney general’s office, is scheduled to be completed by March 16.

- Advertisement -

In an email on Friday, Lifespan spokesperson Kathleen Hart said that the health care organization has an established lobbying relationship with Moses Ryan Ltd. and registered Mattiello as one of its lobbyists so that Lifespan “can engage him as needed.”

Hart did say he would not be lobbying for the hospital group in merger discussions.

Mattiello also did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

Story was updated to reflect Lifespan spokesperson Kathleen Hart’s saying Mattiello would not involved in merger discussions.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.