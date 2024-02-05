Lifespan names Dr. Babar Khokhar as chief physician officer

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. announced it has hired Dr. Babar Khokhar to serve as executive vice president and chief physician officer, effective Feb. 1.

In his new role, Khokhar will be overseeing medical affairs, patient practices, outpatient care locations and community health services. Khokhar will also serve as associate dean for clinical affairs at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

Khokhar most recently served as chief medical officer at Yale Medicine and chief ambulatory medical officer at Yale-New Haven Health System. He previously served as chief clinical transformation officer and interim CEO at Yale Medicine.

Khokhar oversaw regional medical directors, risk management, patient relations, credentialing, clinical innovation, population health, and helped improve the clinical operations of ambulatory locations across the enterprise, according to a news release. He also established a systemwide ambulatory operations group that developed ambulatory practice standards and ambulatory dashboards for clinicians, managers and leadership, and helped create an innovative model that gave the emergency departments and acute care teams same-day access to schedule patients, which helped facilitate timelier discharges.

“Lifespan is fortunate to have recruited such a talented and visionary executive during a critical time in health care, when operational innovation is becoming more and more essential to long-term success in this industry,” said John Fernandez, Lifespan CEO and president. “With his history of enterprise-level clinical care delivery transformation, Dr. Khokhar is a welcome addition to the Lifespan team, and I look forward to working with him.”

Also, Khokhar founded and led the Yale Clinical Optimization Services, which implemented initiatives that helped reduce provider workloads, such as changing workflows to improve efficiencies and using virtual scribes and novel care team models, according to the release. He helped develop and support the health platform for Yale Medicine with programs such as the behavioral health collaborative and eConsult initiative. Lastly, Khokhar was instrumental in laying the groundwork for aligning physician groups across the health system and ensuring support for the well-being of the staff and clinicians.

While at Yale, Khokhar also held academic and clinical positions as associate dean for clinical affairs at the Yale School of Medicine and vice chair for operations in the Department of Neurology.

Khokhar earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and economics from Johns Hopkins University, as well as a doctorate in medicine and MBA from Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in neurology at Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was chief resident and completed a fellowship in neuromuscular medicine at the Yale School of Medicine.

(CORRECTS spelling of Khokhar throughout.)

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.