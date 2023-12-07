Lifespan posts $8.6M operating profit in fiscal 2023

LIFESPAN CORP. closed out fiscal 2023 in the black, reporting an $8.6 million operating gain, according to financial reports filed Dec. 7. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. closed out fiscal 2023 in the black with an $8.6 million operating income that marks a dramatic improvement over the health system’s $56 million operating loss last year, according to unaudited financial reports filed Thursday. Including nonoperating gains and losses, Lifespan posted a fiscal 2023 net gain of $37.3 million, up…


