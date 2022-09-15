Lifespan reports $49M quarterly loss, blames labor shortages, rising costs

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. has reported a net loss of $49 million for the 2022 third quarter ending on June 30, citing rising costs from inflation, labor shortages, a lower number of patients and fewer elective surgeries as reasons behind the loss.

The state’s largest hospital system released a statement on Thursday from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Kirshner, asking for the support of “business, community and state leaders at this critical time.”

“Lifespan is not alone, as hospitals across the country continue to be financially challenged by the labor shortage, increased cost of supplies and overall inflation, and lower than typical patient volume, particularly due to a decline in elective surgeries and bed closures,” Kirshner said.

The health care group – which operates five hospitals, including the state’s largest, Rhode Island Hospital – said a multitude of factors drastically increased expenses.

Kirshner said administrators had to deal with costs “over which Lifespan has limited control,” while being unable to raise reimbursement rates with private health insurers or the federal government. Millions of dollars that went toward pay raises for staff resulted in a $35.2 million increase in compensation and benefits, while inflation caused an additional $4 million increase in the cost of supplies, Lifespan said. The hospital group’s net loss for the nine-month period ending on June 30 was $142 million.

The hospital said it implemented a “recovery plan” to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including building out the talent pool, recruiting staff, decreasing the hospital’s reliance on contract labor, improving operational efficiency and conducting elective surgeries once again.

And while the $20.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government have mitigated some of the losses, federal support is unlikely to continue, Lifespan noted.

“Now more than ever investments in our health care system are needed to ensure our long-term stability,” Kirshner said. “While we continue to prioritize investments in the resources that allow us to offer excellent care, the health care system in Rhode Island is in crisis.”

The past two years have brought significant losses to hospitals in Rhode Island, with Lifespan’s competitor Care New England Health System reporting a $35.1 million loss in the first six months of fiscal 2022.

Lifespan and CNE, the two largest health systems in the state, attempted a merger but R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha shot down the proposal in February, concluding that it would affect competition in the market and “negatively impact health care costs, quality and access to care.”

“We need the support of business, community and state leaders at this critical time that shares our goals to keep excellent care and jobs in Rhode Island,” Kirshner said. “Investments in our health care system will ensure we can take care of our community and remain a strong economic engine for our state and be prepared for future waves of COVID or another public health crisis.”

Lifespan’s longtime CEO and President Dr. Timothy J. Babineau stepped down on May 31. Arthur J. Sampson is serving as interim CEO and president.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.