Lifespan seeks nurse-led research projects for $1M initiative

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to support medical research projects led by nurses, Lifespan Corp. has dedicated up to $1 million this year for a nursing research initiative.

Open to nurses of all experience levels, the program will allow participants to lead their own projects or receive mentorship from Lifespan researchers.

The health care network is offering up to $50,000 in funding for selected projects, as well as help with study design, research and support for research time.

“Nursing … must continue to evolve and progress, and the best way to accomplish that is through best practices developed and backed up by rigorous scientific research,” said Maria Ducharme, a registered nurse and president of The Miriam Hospital, which is owned by Lifespan. “This initiative will help provide the financial support to make that vital research a reality in Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

Four areas of concentration are outlined within the initiative: health innovation, population health, precision health and data science.

“We regard advancing the science of nursing as essential to the care and healing of our patients,” said Cathy Duquette, a registered nurse, Lifespan’s chief nursing executive and its executive vice president for quality and safety. “This initiative will help our nurses – and all nurses across Rhode Island – advance our profession and enhance our mission through the cornerstone of all science: research.”

For more details or information on eligibility and how to apply, email NursingResearch@lifespan.org.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.