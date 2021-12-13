Lifespan to offer career training for entry-level positions

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. is seeking to train potential employees through a series of career readiness programs beginning in January.

Information sessions on the programs are being held virtually this month. Programs include training and certification for entry-level work as medical assistants, mental health workers, nursing assistants and pharmacy technicians.

The career training, offered by Lifespan’s Workforce Solutions, Training and Teamwork, is aimed at underemployed or unemployed people aged 18 or older. Participants receive case management services and financial support if they are facing barriers to employment.

Details on information sessions can be found at lifespan.org/about-lifespan/lifespan-careers/workforce-and-youth-development/free-career-training-programs.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.