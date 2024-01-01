Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center at Newport Hospital earns CARF reaccreditation

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center at Newport Hospital has been reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International.

The reaccreditation extends through June 30, 2026, and applies to the Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center adult inpatient and adult stroke specialty programs at Newport Hospital, according to a news release.

“It is a great feeling to be reaccredited by CARF through 2026 but more than that, it is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication put forth by the Vanderbilt Rehab team at Newport Hospital. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centered care is unmatched and I am honored to work alongside them” said Melissa J. Fournier, Lifespan director of inpatient rehabilitation services.

CARF International is an independent nonprofit accreditor founded in 1966 that specializes in health and human services. This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation an organization can earn, according to the release. The distinction is granted to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to maintaining high standards in rehabilitation programs.

Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center at Newport Hospital is one of only nine CARF-accredited inpatient rehabilitation hospital programs in New England, and one of seven CARF-accredited stroke specialty facilities in the region, according to the release.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.