Lifespan’s McGann named in first group of ‘Obama Leaders’

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Patrick McGann, director of the Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center and associate professor of pediatrics and medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, is among the first cohort of 100 “emerging changemakers” selected to participate in the Obama Foundation’s Leaders USA program, Lifespan Corp. announced.

The Obama Foundation program is a six-month virtual program that supports and connects emerging leaders in the U.S., Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe through a values-based leadership framework. Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, McGann was selected for his commitment to improving the lives of individuals with sickle cell disease through a focus on antiracism and health equity locally and internationally.

The inaugural cohort of U.S “Obama Leaders” is composed of people from 37 states; Washington, D.C.; American Samoa; Guam; and five tribal nations.

Since joining Lifespan in September 2021 as director of the Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, McGann has worked to develop an innovative approach to sickle cell care that aims to provide seamless, high-quality and equitable care across a person’s lifespan, directly addressing the challenges related to the transition from pediatric to adult care.

- Advertisement -

McGann leads many U.S.-based and global research studies related to sickle cell disease with funding from the National Institutes of Health, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the American Society of Hematology.

In the U.S., McGann’s efforts are focused on recognizing and addressing the negative impact of structural and interpersonal racism on the lives of individuals with sickle cell disease, according to Lifespan.

Globally, his work is focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of children with sickle cell disease to reduce the early mortality associated with the disease in Angola and other parts of sub-Saharan Africa. McGann has held leadership positions with the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Society of Hematology and New England Sickle Cell Consortium, Lifespan said.

“We are excited to welcome these 100 changemakers from across the United States into the Obama Foundation family,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation. “Our newest Obama Leaders are already making a difference in their communities and are ready to take their work to the next level. They embody the values of President and Mrs. Obama, and their impactful work will create positive change in communities across the country.”

Lifespan said the leadership program offers participants a comprehensive experience, including a values-driven curriculum, action labs focused on strengthening democratic institutions and culture in the U.S., community groups for fostering constructive dialogue in a polarized environment, and one-on-one support to help tackle pressing issues.

As part of the six-month program, McGann will convene virtually each week with the U.S. Obama Leaders cohort for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.

McGann will also have an opportunity to interact with Obama and participate in various virtual experiences and special events, including one-on-one conversations with experienced mentors in the foundation’s global network.

To learn more about this program and the individuals who make up the inaugural cohort, visit obama.org/leaders.