Lightship ‘Startup Train’ to kick off coastal tour in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The Ocean State’s capital will serve as the first stop on the Lightship Foundation’s inaugural “Startup Train” this spring.

Through the initiative, national startup support service the Lightship Foundation will make a five-day journey down the northeast and mid-Atlantic coast via Amtrak’s Acela train, connecting entrepreneurs and investors along the way.

The tour will take place From May 1-5 and make stops in Providence, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., with Lightship spending a full day in each city. Each stop will include a press conference, investor meetup and a founder/startup showcase among its programming.

“At Lightship we see value in the history, purpose and networking enabled by locomotive travel, so we’re leveraging it to connect with founders and ecosystem partners from city to city,” said Candice Matthews Brackeen, Founder and CEO of the Lightship Foundation. “We look forward to sharing the unique experience of our Startup Train journey.”

- Advertisement -

Since its launch in 2017, Lightship says it has connected more than 200 companies led by founders of color, women, and members of the LGBTQ and disabled communities with more $120 million-plus in venture funding.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.