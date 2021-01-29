Lila Delman joins national independent real estate brokerage Compass

NARRAGANSETT – Lila Delman Real Estate, a well-known Rhode Island-based luxury real estate company, has partnered with Compass, a national independent brokerage that will expand its national and international reach.
According to the announcement, Narragansett-based Lila Delman will retain its name and branding, while adding the resources and technology of Compass, a brokerage that has 19,000 agents across 300 offices.
The new firm’s leadership team will include John Hodnett, Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Brandyn Brunelle and Ryan Elsman, along with sales managers. Jeffery Heighton, the Compass New England regional president, will work with the Lila Delman leadership team to grow its footprint.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
