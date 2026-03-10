Lilia Holt named interim president of R.I. Life Science Hub

PROVIDENCE – Following the abrupt departure of its inaugural president, Mark Turco, the R.I. Life Science Hub has named Lilia Holt, formerly the organization's vice president, as its temporary leader.
On Monday night, the Life Science Hub board voted unanimously to confirm Holt as interim president, said Giselle Mahoney, a spokesperson for R.I. Commerce Corp, with board member Patrice Milos recusing herself from the vote.
Last week, Turco announced his resignation slightly over a year into leading the hub, a quasi-public agency established in 2023 to advance biotech and life science innovation in the Ocean State.
Turco, who officially departs the Life Science Hub on Wednesday, was just over one-third of a way through a three-year contract, under which he was paid $400,000 annually. Turco was named president and CEO of the hub in December 2024 following a nationwide search.
When announcing Turco's departure, R.I. Commerce Corp. said he will return to the private sector as CEO of a medical device company.
R.I. Commerce Corp. did not make Holt available for an interview on Tuesday.
Before to joining the hub as vice president, Holt worked at R.I. Commerce Corp. for almost three years, according to her LinkedIn profile, serving as associate vice president then vice president of business development.
Prior to that time, she worked in marketing and sales for investment management firms and program coordination for Boston Children's Hospital and Perkins School for the Blind.
The Life Science Hub last month opened Ocean State Labs, the state's first dedicated incubation space for biotech and life science companies. On March 2, the hub announced that a seventh tenant, Ireland-based medtech company Symphysis Medical, had committed to establishing its U.S. headquarters within Ocean State Labs.
The agency has also faced its challenges. In late 2025, the Life Science Hub sought to establish a nonprofit funding arm but has yet to finalize this development in board meetings. The nonprofit foundation was "in the organizational and approval phase" as of late January, Turco previously told PBN
.
The Life Science Hub is also nearing the end of a three-year, $45 million state infusion allocated in 2023.
