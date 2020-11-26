Lincoln Lofts completed, residents to move in in December

LINCOLN – Construction of a residential loft conversion of the former Sayles Company Mill Complex in Lincoln is complete, the developer announced recently. The Lincoln Lofts, with 45 rental units, has attracted strong application interest.

More than 720 applications for the rental units have been received. Twenty-five of the 45 units are leased and the remainder are expected to be filled by the end of December.

The adaptive reuse is located at 90 Industrial Circle, in the Saylesville Historic District. The original 42,000-square-foot building dated to the late 1800s.

It was once the headquarters for the Sayles Mill Co., a cloth finisher and bleachery. The two-story, red-brick building is now configured in a mix of loft- and flat-style apartments of one and two bedrooms.

The project was completed by real estate developer and contractor Dakota Partners, of Waltham, Mass. This is Dakota Partners’ first project in Rhode Island, according to a news release.

The company is planning three additional projects in the Ocean State, as well as a second phase of the Lincoln Lofts.

