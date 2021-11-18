Lincoln office building sells for $4.8M

LINCOLN – A 71,130-square-foot office building at 695 George Washington Highway in Lincoln known as “River Place” recently sold for $4.8 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the buyers.

Public records filed with the town show that the property was sold by River Place Venture LLC to 695 George Washington Highway LLC.

Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal said the buyer plans to occupy a majority of the brick two-story office building but did not provide any additional information about the new tenant/owner.

According to public records maintained by the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office, 695 George Washington Highway LLC is led by Sandra Delli Carpini, the owner and chief marketing officer of Seasons Corner Markets stores and its parent company Colbea Enterprises. Seasons Corner Markets, which opened its first store in 2012 in Narragansett, has more than 40 locations, with about 600 employees at gas stations throughout the New England region.

River Place Venture LLC owned the building since it was constructed in 1996 on a 9.97-acre lot. CVS Health Corp. was a longtime tenant of the property, using it as a corporate office.

The property comes with a 265-space parking lot.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.