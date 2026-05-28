Lincoln office condo sells for $425K

LINCOLN – A 3,340-square-foot office condominium in the town recently sold for $425,000, according to a news release from Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The condo at 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Unit 6B, in Lincoln includes office space, eight exam rooms, a conference room, a waiting room and “bullpen area,” according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The commercial space is located within the larger Blackstone Center office and medical complex in Lincoln, a multi-tenant commercial property. The building serves a range of medical and professional office users.

The Blackstone Valley place property is located near Interstate 295 and Route 146.

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Jackson Caffrey, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the ownership in the transaction.

According to the news release, the office condominium was purchased by Mohammad Faizul Suhail.

Additional information about the property, including assessment records and deed information, was not immediately available through online public records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.