Lincolnwood completes multimillion-dollar renovation

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation and modernization of its nursing and rehabilitation facility in North Providence.

The 200-bed facility, located at 610 Smithfield Road, now features a new hemodialysis unit, a remodeled memory care unit, a 3,000-square-foot rehab therapy gym, updated resident rooms and an expansive dining room.

“We are pleased to be able to provide the North Providence community with the very latest in high-quality rehabilitation technology and skilled nursing care within Lincolnwood’s comfortable and homelike environment,” said Norman Rokeach, founder and president of Marquis Ltd. LLC, the consulting firm that oversees the nursing home. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with local health care providers as we provide compassionate care to our rehabilitation patients and long-term care residents.”

The center celebrated the renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which saw the attendance of several health care partners and business leaders. The facility was last updated in 2021 with a dedicated, 40-bed subacute rehab unit for patients recovering from surgery or illness.

Lincolnwood’s management team is led by Administrator Temitope Shodunke, Director of Admissions Deanine Phillips and Director of Nursing Christa Coccia. The medical team features Dr. Ankur Shah, a nephrologist and assistant professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“I am particularly excited to be able to offer in-house dialysis to local residents and to be able to offer a comprehensive program for dialysis patients in need of support,” said Shah, who is in charge of Lincolnwood’s chronic kidney disease program. “Being on dialysis is a burden for any individual, requiring hours of life-sustaining treatment multiple times a week and numerous medications, dietary restrictions and lifestyle changes. At Lincolnwood, our team addresses not just dialysis treatments but the whole gamut of care that comes with it, providing a truly holistic experience.”

Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, formerly known as Hopkins Manor, was acquired by private-equity firm Tryko Partners LLC for $14.5 million in 2020. The health care affiliate of Tryko Partners that supports its facilities, including Lincolnwood according to the North Providence nursing home’s website, is a company called Marquis Health Consulting Services LLC.

Both Marquis Ltd. LLC and Marquis Health Consulting Services LLC are listed at 1608 Route 88, Suite 200, Brick, N.J., according to the R.I. Department of State’s Corporate Database.

