Lincolnwood hires new administrator, launches kidney disease program

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A Smithfield Road nursing home that provides long-term and subacute rehabilitative care recently got a new administrator, just as it launches a chronic kidney disease program led by an assistant professor from the medical school at Brown University.

Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently announced the appointment of Paul Marois as its administrator. This comes as the facility launches a chronic kidney disease program directed by Dr. Ankur Shah, a practicing nephrologist from the Division of Kidney Disease and Hypertension at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Prior to his recent hiring at Lincolnwood, Marois was an executive for hospice and home care companies, most recently for Village Hospice in Worcester, with a total of 30 years of experience in health care under his belt. Marois earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration and social services from Roger Williams University, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing and MBA from Salve Regina University.

Marois said he’s looking forward to opening a six-chair hemodialysis unit at Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in April as part of the nursing home’s new kidney disease program meant to help patients preserve kidney function and prevent further decline. The in-house unit is meant to save time and reduce stress for patients and residents, eliminating the need to travel from Lincolnwood to outpatient clinics or area hospitals for treatment. The nursing home’s clinical team is also offering on-site cardiology rounding, health coaching and dietary management.

“This program, and our soon to be available on-site hemodialysis unit, will provide those we serve with easy access to the highest quality kidney care that will support their rehabilitation or long-term care needs,” Marois said. “We are so excited to have Dr. Shah and his expertise lead a talented team of professionals in our new chronic kidney disease program.”

Shah is a fellow at the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation, along with the American College of Physicians. Shah completed his residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital and held a fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he served as chief fellow and received advanced training in medical education. Before that, he received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, along with a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University.

Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, formerly known as Hopkins Manor, was acquired by a private-equity firm called Tryko Partners for $14.5 million in 2020. Tryko Partners has a company called Marquis Health Consulting Services that oversees the operations of the North Providence nursing home.

