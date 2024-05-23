Linn Health to close nursing home in July; 48 patients to be relocated

updated at 11:40 a.m. on May 23.

By
-
JAMIE SANFORD, administrator at Linn Health & Rehabilitation in East Providence, stands outside the nursing home in December 2020. The facility has notified the R.I. Department of Health that it intends to close. / PHOTO FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO.

EAST PROVIDENCE – After implementing a “Hail Mary” to save its nursing home, Linn Health & Rehabilitation will be closing its doors in July.  Earlier this week, the cash-strapped, nonprofit nursing home notified the R.I. Department of Health of its intent to close, and began the process of notifying its more than 100 staff members,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display