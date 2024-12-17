‘Lion Head’ estate in Jamestown sells for $7.8M

JAMESTOWN – The 5,720-square-foot oceanfront estate known as “Lion Head” became the town’s second-highest sale this year. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday the estate at 597 Beavertail Road, first built in 1997, was sold for $7.8 million. The property was sold by trustees Peter M. and Sylvia A. Monti, and town representatives