‘Lion Head’ estate in Jamestown sells for $7.8M

JAMESTOWN – The 5,720-square-foot oceanfront estate known as “Lion Head” became the town’s second-highest sale this year.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday the estate at 597 Beavertail Road, first built in 1997, was sold for $7.8 million. The property was sold by trustees Peter M. and Sylvia A. Monti, and town representatives did not immediately respond to questions as to who the home's new owner is.
Lion Head, according to town records, has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The property also overlooks Newport Harbor and has an “expansive kitchen” Mott & Chace says.
The sale comes a little more than a month after the Fowler’s Rocks estate located at 340 East Shore Road was sold for a town-record $12.25 million
.
Mott & Chace represented the sellers while Lila Delman Compass represented the buyers.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.