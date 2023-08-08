Lisa A. Ahart Named Senior Vice President, U.S. Corporate Human Resources, Toray Industries (America), Inc.

North Kingstown, Rhode Island (August 2, 2023)—Toray Plastics (America), Inc., announces that Lisa A. Ahart has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, U.S. Corporate Human Resources at Toray Industries (America), Inc. In this new role, Ahart will manage the consolidation of employee benefits and HR best practices for Toray U.S. Group’s ten companies and will retain her responsibilities for high-level HR and environmental health and safety compliance management at Toray Plastics (America). Ahart most recently served the Toray organization as the Vice President of U.S. Corporate Human Resources and Environment Health and Safety for Toray Plastics (America), Inc. She joined Toray in 2003.

Ahart holds an MS in Labor Relations and Human Resources from the University of Rhode Island and several professional certifications, including SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Global Professional in Human Resources® (GPHR®), and Empowering People Leader (EPL). She is also a certified DiSC® instructor. Ahart has received two General Manager Awards from Toray Industries, Inc.’s International HR Department.

“We are very pleased with this expansion of Lisa’s responsibilities within the Toray U.S. Group companies,” said Mike Brandmeier, Deputy Chief Representative for Toray Industries (America). “Lisa brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise within the HR discipline and will be a strong contributor to the future growth of our organization and our people as we expand our business in the United States.”

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, and metallized films and polypropylene and polyethylene foams. The company is committed to environmental, social, and corporate governance. It aims to contribute to society by creating new value with innovative ideas, technologies, and products that help address global issues. R&D is focused on developing fossil fuel-free, compostable, biodegradable, and recyclable materials. The company’s sustainability initiative, launched in 2004, includes operating two solar farms and two cogeneration systems, energy and water conservation, recycling, and zero landfill. For more information about Toray Plastics (America)’s products, contact James Ota, Torayfan® Product Manager, at james.ota.e7@mail.toray or 401-594-5837. Toray Plastics (America), Inc., headquarters is 50 Belver Avenue, North Kingstown, RI 02852-7500; telephone 401-294-4511, fax 401-294-3410. Visit the Toray Plastics (America), Inc. website at www.toraytpa.com.

Toray Industries (America), Inc., was established in 1965, eight years after Toray opened its New York City office. Since then, Toray Industries (America) has provided holding company services, consolidated tax payments, technical support, market research, and business support to the Toray Group companies in the United States.

