LISC Rhode Island, city award $600K in grants to child care facilities

PROVIDENCE – Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island and the city announced $600,000 in grants to early-learning child care facilities in the city on Monday.

The funds, which come from LISC Rhode Island’s Early Learning Facilities grant program, were given to 15 facilities to address major health and safety concerns, provide funding for physical updates to enable programs to obtain or advance state licensure, and that fund expansion plans for existing sites. Funds were also made available to help create indoor and outdoor facility-development plans.

The grant program was created in July, when LISC Rhode Island was awarded an RFP from the city.

“We are incredibly grateful to the city for using this level of funding to improve child care facilities,” said Jeanne Cola, executive director of LISC Rhode Island. “The need is tremendous, and this is an important step to address widespread issues.”

Grants ranged from $9,500 to $91,400, including:

Beautiful Beginnings – $91,400 to provide partial funding to capital improvements to the facility’s roof.

Carter Street – $ 82,321 for improvements to student bathrooms.

Friendship Center – $70,331 for capital improvements to create and update bathrooms.

Dorcas International – $66,000 for capital improvements to expand infant and toddler spaces, create a food prep area, install a diaper change area and modify existing playground access.

Dr. Day Care – $40,000 to fund interior renovation and expansion to include an additional toddler classroom.

Federal Hill House – $40,000 to fund expansion of the facility.

McAuley Village Center – $34,720 for creation of permanent sinks in class areas and bathroom updates.

Genesis Center – $30,208 for plumbing improvements, including seven new toilets, 13 faucets and repairing a leaking heating unit.

Meeting Street – $30,000 to fund architectural fees needed to complete COVID-informed design revisions for new 30,000-square-foot, early-childhood development center.

Over the Rainbow – $30,000 to fund planning for new site compliance, which will include two new classrooms each for infant, toddler, pre-school, and pre-K.

Hartford Avenue Center – $27,720 for bathroom installation in the center’s child care room.

West End Community Center – $20,000 for capital improvements to facility entries.

Roger Williams Day Care Center – $15,000 planning grant to improve safety and function of existing spaces and move forward with construction upgrades to existing space.

Emma’s Home Day Care – $12,800 to update its fencing system.

Smith Hill Early Learning Center – $9,500 to repair a drainage issue.