Lisitano named president of Westerly Hospital group

PROVIDENCE – Richard Lisitano on Thursday was named president of Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare, which includes Westerly Hospital, and executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health System.

Lisitano will start his new position on July 17. He’ll oversee Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and VNA of Southeastern Connecticut. He succeeds Patrick Green, who accepted a position at UF Health Jacksonville, New Haven, Conn.-based Yale New Haven Health System said in a news release.

“I’m honored to have been selected to lead and work alongside the staff at Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals,” said Lisitano. “I look forward to partnering with employees, the physicians and our community partners to enhance the health of the communities we serve.”

Lisitano previously was senior vice president of operations at Yale New Haven Hospital since 2021. He has been employed at YNHH since 1986 when he started as assistant director of pharmacy. He holds a master’s degree from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Connecticut.

- Advertisement -

“Rich’s institutional knowledge across our system will be an asset as he leads Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals on the journey to greater operational excellence and strategic growth,” said Pamela Sutton-Wallace, CEO and executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health. “L+M and Westerly hospitals have experienced tremendous growth over the past six years as more patients are seeking specialized, high-quality care in these communities, closer to where they live, work and play.”

Lisitano has a record of contributions with Yale New Haven Health, including the growth of various service lines for urology, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics and digestive health; and developing, executing and integrating a systemwide Epic EMR across five separate campuses.