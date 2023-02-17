List: Public Companies in Rhode Island

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Ranked by revenue: 1. CVS Health Corp. | Revenue: $322.5 billion 2. Verizon Communications Inc. | Revenue: $136.8 billion 3. Bank of America Corp. | Revenue: $95 billion The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.