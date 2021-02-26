List: Rehabilitation, Physical & Occupational Therapy Centers

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Total number of practitioners: 685 FOOTNOTES 1. Rehabilitation centers within Lifespan Corp. include Rhode Island Hospital/Hasbro Children’s Hospital Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Audiology; The Miriam Hospital Rehabilitation Department; and Newport Hospital Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center. The data shown is combined for all three centers. 2. Also known as Ortho Rhode Island. The complete list…