List: Rhode Island Property Tax Rates

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Re-ranked by 2021 tax levy: 1. Providence: Tax levy 2021: $346,489,446 2. Warwick: Tax levy 2021: $223,745,654 3. Cranston: Tax levy 2021: $177,276,087 Top residential tax rate in 2021: Providence: $24.56 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401)…