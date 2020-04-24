Lists: Bristol County Commercial Real Estate Sales – Industrial

By
-
Top sales re-ranked by square footage: 1 (tie). 800 John Quincy Adams Road | Square footage: 300,000 1 (tie). 7 Ledgewood Blvd., Dartmouth | Square footage: 300,000 3. 502 Bedford St., Fall River | Square footage: 200,000 To purchase a copy of this list, call (401) 273-2201 or visit PBN.com/lists.html for more information. For more…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR