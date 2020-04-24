Lists: Rhode Island Commercial Real Estate Sales – Industrial

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Top sales re-ranked by square footage: 1. 155 Pawtucket Ave., Pawtucket | Square footage: 70,000 2. 1 Weingeroff Blvd., Cranston | Square footage: 56,614 3. 120 Moscrip Ave., North Kingstown | Square footage: 45,712 To purchase a copy of this list, call (401) 273-2201 or visit PBN.com/lists.html for more information. For more information about participating…