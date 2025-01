LitArts RI names Bevilacqua executive director

PROVIDENCE – Christina Bevilacqua, a cultural curator who has cultivated connections among diverse communities for the past 20 years, has been named the inaugural executive director for LitArts RI, the nonprofit announced Wednesday. The creative writing support organization – formerly known as What Cheer Writers Club – says Bevilacqua has spent a significant part of her career working for nonprofits within Rhode Island’s capital city. She was recently the Providence Public Library’s programs and exhibitions director. Bevilacqua, LitArts RI says, has also been a conversationalist-in-residence at Trinity Repertory Company and curated public programming at the Providence Athenaeum. Now, Bevilacqua will oversee an organization that serves 20,000 creative writers and approximately 250,000 readers across the state. “I am incredibly excited and honored to join this beloved organization as executive director,” Bevilacqua said in a statement, “and look forward to getting to know each of its growing number of talented members and supporters, and to building investment in its vibrant and vital future.” James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette