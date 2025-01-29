LitArts RI names Bevilacqua executive director

By
-
CHRISTINA BEVILACQUA has been named LitArts RI's inaugural executive director. / COURTESY LITARTS RI/CAT LAINE

PROVIDENCE – Christina Bevilacqua, a cultural curator who has cultivated connections among diverse communities for the past 20 years, has been named the inaugural executive director for LitArts RI, the nonprofit announced Wednesday. The creative writing support organization – formerly known as What Cheer Writers Club – says Bevilacqua has spent a significant part of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR